Newark Police search for suspicious person/vehicle

NEWARK, Ohio–Newark Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person near a school.

Police said on April 22, around 2:20 pm, officers responded to Ben Franklin School located at 533 Beacon Rd on a suspicious person.

Officers met with the Principal and she informed the officers that several students reported seeing a white male around 50 years of age driving a white minivan.

The vehicle drove up to the students while they were playing in the playground area. The driver asked the students if they wanted to get into the van and go for a drive.

Once the students told him “no” the white male and van left the area without further incident.

The driver is described as a white male in his 50’s with grey hair and beard. He is a heavier set white male wearing a white T-shirt.

The vehicle is described as a Chrysler Town & Country Minivan.

Anyone with information regarding the male subject or the van is asked to call the Newark Division of Police.