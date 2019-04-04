Newark Stabbing Investigation

Newark Police are investigating two Tuesday stabbings.

Police reported that while on patrol they were advised of the stabbing of 26-year-old Damron L. Higley. Higley was located at Licking Memorial Hosptial.

A short time later police were advised of a second stabbing victim in the area of West Main Street and North 28th Street. The second victim is identified as 50-year-old Jerry R. Wolfe.

Authorities said they linked the two victims to the same incident and were found they hadn’t stab each other.

Higley was flown to Ohio State Medical Center and Wolfe was flown to Mount Carmel East.

Newark Division of Police Detectives is continuing their investigation to determine the location and other parties involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark Division of Police Detective Bureau.