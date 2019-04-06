Newton Township’s Community Days’ Arts and Crafts Spring Bazaar

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Newton Township Community Days offered an event Saturday featuring unique items found on every corner.

It was the 3rd annual Arts and Crafts Spring Bazaar at the Newton Township Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thirty-two wide varieties of vendors offered their own twist on crafty items and the community was welcome to check it out.

“We have almost anything imaginable, we have wooden crafts, homemade crafts, diaper crafts, there’s body spray, pan art, there’s a lot of different variety here,” said President of Newton Township’s Community Days, Dora Maxwell.

The proceeds from the Bazaar go to the Newton Township Community Days to support special events such as fish fries, family fun days, and more.

“To support for the community we have different events throughout the year that we raise money for, and then we put the money back into the community. We have a free family fun day where we have entertainment for the kids and for parents as well,” said Maxwell.

Newton Township Community Days’ next event is a fish fry at the Newton Township Fire Department on Sunday, April 14th starting at noon.