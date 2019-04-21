Noted historian to kick off Ohio Statehouse speaker series

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Capitol Square Foundation says it’s launching a three-year speaker series at the Ohio Statehouse.

“Capitol Conversations” will bring prominent national speakers to visit and lecture at the state capitol. The first guest will be Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on June 25.

Foundation chair Charles Moses said the series fits with the group’s mission of raising public awareness about activity at the Statehouse and the role of citizenship. It’s the final element of a recent campaign for the Ohio Statehouse Museum and Education Center.

Moses said a financial gift from American Electric Power is allowing the foundation to raise the money necessary to fund the series.

The foundation hosted individual lectures by political columnist Mark Shields in 2017 and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley last year.