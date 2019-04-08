Notre Dame’s Jackie Young enters WNBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame guard Jackie Young will skip her senior season and enter the WNBA draft.

She announced her decision on Twitter on Monday night, nearly a day after the Irish lost a heartbreaking game to Baylor for the NCAA championship.

The junior is eligible to go pro because she will turn 22 before the end of the calendar year. She’ll join the other four Irish starters in this year’s draft class. Seniors Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard, Brianna Turner and Marina Mabrey are all expected to be drafted Wednesday night.

Young had 24 hours after the Irish’s loss to make a decision whether she wanted to go back to school for her senior season or become a pro. Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu faced the same choice after the Ducks lost in the Final Four on Friday night. She decided to return for her senior season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/WomensNCAATournament and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25