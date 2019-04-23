Nunsense At The Renner Theater

ZANESVILLE, OHIO – The Renner Theater will be holding the play Nunsense over the next couple of weekends.

The Director of Nunsense, Rich Tolliver says this play is a great opportunity for people to have a few laughs, hear some great singing, and see some awesome dancing.

“Nunsense is a very whimsical look into the day of a life of five nuns, who are putting on a variety show to raise money to help bury four of their dead sisters, who are inadvertently killed by one of their sisters Julia, Child of God,” said Tolliver.

Show times are Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM for the next two weeks, and 2:30 PM the next two Sundays. Tickets are 15 dollars for adults, 12 dollars for seniors and students, and five dollars for children 12 and under.

You can get the tickets at the door or you can call ahead and make a reservation. The number is (740) – 453 – 8481 and you can also go online, we have a website.

The Renner Theater is also holding auditions for the famous Mary Poppins May 19th and 20th at 7:00 PM.