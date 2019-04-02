Nurmagomedov doubts McGregor’s retirement is for real

MOSCOW (AP) — Khabib Nurmagomedov says he doesn’t think Conor McGregor’s retirement is for real.

McGregor said last week he was quitting mixed martial arts but Nurmagomedov, who beat the Irish fighter for the UFC lightweight title in October, isn’t buying it.

Speaking in his native Russia at a Moscow university, Nurmagomedov says McGregor “couldn’t reach a deal with the UFC and it’s so they feel they’ve lost him and they could lose money.”

Nurmagomedov adds “I don’t think he’s finished.”

Nurmagomedov also says he would like to fight again in September.

