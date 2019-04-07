Octagon Earthworks open to public as lawsuit continues

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s statewide history organization is hosting two days of free public programming at a prehistoric American Indian site that’s the subject of an access dispute.

The Ohio History Connection planned guided tours and programs at the Octagon Earthworks on Sunday and Monday.

The octagon’s walls, each 550 feet long and between 5 and 6 feet tall, enclose a 50-acre portion of the 2,000-year-old Newark Earthworks. The Hopewell Culture used the site for social, ceremonial and astronomical purposes

The History Connection filed suit last year against the Moundbuilders Country Club, which shares the site. The History Connection says it wants to buy back the club’s lease to increase public access and to pursue World Heritage status for the earthworks.

The country club says it has provided public access to the site.