Odorizzi expected to start for Twins at Phillies

Minnesota Twins (4-1, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-1, first in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 1.50 ERA) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies finished 49-32 in home games in 2018. Philadelphia averaged 7.8 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 30 total triples last year.

The Twins finished 29-52 in road games in 2018. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.50. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.