Officials: 3 people die in house fire; firefighter injured

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man and two women have died in a house fire in Cleveland and a firefighter has been injured.

Cleveland fire officials say a 60-year-old man, an 86-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman died in the fire reported around 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Authorities have not released the identities of the three people, but say they believe they were related to each other.

Officials say a firefighter injured while battling the blaze was taken to a hospital as a precaution and was in stable condition.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire.