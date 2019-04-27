Ohio agency meant to cut red tape clears its own backlog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lieutenant governor says an Ohio agency that was designed to cut through bureaucracy but ironically found itself backlogged has caught up on its work.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) took office in January and oversees the Common Sense Initiative, which was created in 2011 to review business regulations and help make Ohio business-friendly. Husted tells Cleveland.com the backlog of more than 1,200 proposed rules is down to just 14 that require more review or public comment.

He says those lingering proposals are more complicated and involve topics such as continuing-education requirements for cosmetic therapists and power companies’ requests to protect the privacy of business information they file with state regulators.

Husted says moving forward, initiative staff will clear routine proposed rules within 10 days after a required public-comment period.

___

