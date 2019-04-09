Ohio ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban heads to House floor vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A committee of the Republican-led Ohio House has voted along party lines on legislation banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Tuesday’s vote came after the House Health Committee altered the bill to assure state rules allow “standard medical practices” to detect the heartbeat. That could include abdominal or transvaginal ultrasound.

Democrats expressed anger, even tears, ahead of the vote, arguing the so-called “heartbeat bill” will disenfranchise poor and minority women, penalize doctors and prompt young Ohioans to move out-of-state.

Republican Rep. Candice Keller theorized the ban empowers women over fathers and male “abortionists,” whom she said hold sway over pregnancies.

Abortion opponents hope the legislation will spark a legal challenge that overturns the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

A House vote is expected Wednesday.