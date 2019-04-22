Ohio lawyers’ group boosts diversity push with new hire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state’s largest network of lawyers and legal professionals is increasing its efforts to diversify the legal field.

Ohio State Bar Association CEO Mary Augsburger says the organization “has significant work to do” to get more people of diverse backgrounds, perspectives and demographics into the legal profession.

Augsburger says it’s important that legal practitioners reflect the increasing diversity of legal consumers. The association has hired a new staff member to help with the effort.

Jocelyn Armstrong will lead the association’s inclusion and diversity initiative. It focuses on education, outreach and training and tries to ensure that principles of diversity are reflected in the culture of the practicing bar.

Armstrong is a past diversity coordinator at the Columbus Bar Association.