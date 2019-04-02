Ohio Means Jobs: Colony Square Mall Job Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Have you been searching for a job without having any luck? Well tomorrow, that could change for you.

Ohio Means Jobs will be having a job fair at the Colony Square Mall tomorrow from 3:00 P.M till 6:00 P.M. There will be over 50 companies that are looking to hire qualified individuals, and Ohio Means Jobs Supervisor, Julie Metzger said it is extremely important to come ready.

“We have over fifty employers that are signed up and ready to go. We want to encourage people to bring their resumes, be ready to interview. They will be hiring on the spot so we’re excited about that. For a list of employers you can go to Muskingumcountyjfs. com and the employers are listed on there,” Metzger said.

There is a wide variety of work that will be set up at this job fair. Metzger said there is a lot of people in this community that really need jobs and a lot of companies that are struggling to find good workers. Metzger added there is a lot of positives that can come from tomorrow for the public and the companies.

“Our goal to take away from tomorrow is for our employers to find good matches with job seekers that will fit their needs,” Added Metzger.

The job fair is free, open to the public, and Metzger wants to remind you to come prepared.