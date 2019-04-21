Ohio officials attend Trump meeting on ‘Opportunity Zones’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio elected officials have attended a meeting where President Donald Trump proposed new regulations aimed at making it easier for investors to take advantage of tax breaks for investing in “Opportunity Zones” in low-income areas.

The White House says Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan and Matt Peters, assistant director of the Ohio Development Services Agency, were among state, local, tribal and community leaders from across the country at the gathering Wednesday.

The Republican president told the group that 8,700 neighborhoods across all 50 states and U.S. territories have received the Opportunity Zone designation and would be eligible for the federal tax incentives he proposes.

Trump’s proposed regulations were issued by the Treasury Department. They seek to clear up questions that were keeping some investors from using the incentives.