One Person Killed in Friday Morning Accident

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says one person was killed in an early Friday morning accident. It happened on U.S. 40 between Airport Road and Hicks Road. E-M-A Director Jeff Jadwin says it involved a semi tractor trailer and a car. One person in the vehicle died in the crash and two others were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi was not injured. No names have been released in the accident which is being investigated by the Highway Patrol. U.S 40 is closed until the scene can be investigated and cleared.