ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Operation Feed continues on with Store Collection Day.

Operation Feed is held by the Muskingum County Hunger Network to help local food pantries. Executive Director of Christ’s Table Keely Warden said if you haven’t already gotten involved, this is an excellent opportunity for everybody in the community to do just that.

“We will be collecting food and money at our local Walmart stores, North and South, and also at Riesbecks down on Howard Street. So we’re encouraging everybody to come out, give a dollar, give a buck or you can actually go into the store and physically buy some stuff for the pantries,” Warden said.

If you are interested in providing food donations instead of monetary, they will accept anything but there will also be a list of items they are in need of the most. Operation Feed Store Collection Day will provide items to the 15 local food pantries and 4 hot meal programs.

“Last year almost 900,000 meals were given out in Muskingum County. Those are your neighbors, your friends, the people that you go to church with, the kids that your kids go to school with,” Warden said. “So it’s important to get out during the month of April and May, help us out with operation feed and this is just an easy way for everybody to do it.”

If you are interested in giving on Store Collection Day, they will be at the local Walmart stores and at Riesbecks on Friday, April 12th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a bird bath planter raffle currently going on filled with over a $2,000 worth of gift cards so if you are interested in entering that give Warden a call at (740) 452-9766.