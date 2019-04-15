Organization To Hold Numerous Fundraisers For Autism Families

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – An organization here in Zanesville is helping raise money and awareness for children with autism.

The National Autism Association of South East Ohio supports families in Southeastern Ohio who are battling autism. The N.A.A.S.E.O President, Shannon Coconis said the organization’s main goal is to raise money for the families.

“We call it the N.A.A.S.E.O, and we’re pretty much a parent led non-profit and we support families in Southeast Ohio who are battling autism. Our biggest goal is to raise money to give back to the families, that they can use for treatments and therapies necessary to fight autism,” said Coconis.

The organization does events throughout the year to bring in money to help the children. She said the money raised gets filtered throughout the families of South East Ohio, and a small portion of the money goes to the national company.

Coconis said “Well we have a couple events a year. We have a golf outing that’s coming up in June, Tee-It-Up For Autism Charity Golf Outing. We have a huge yard sale in Cambridge. We have an autism walk in May coming up.”

If you are interested in signing up for one of the upcoming events, you can on www.naaseo.org. You can also donate, as well as find upcoming events here.