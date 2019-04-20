Padres face the Reds following Strahm’s strong performance

Cincinnati Reds (7-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (11-10, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-1, 1.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Padres: Eric Lauer (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

The Padres are 4-7 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 29 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads them with six, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Reds are 2-7 on the road. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .192 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Eugenio Suarez leads the team with a mark of .230. The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Jared Hughes earned his second victory and Derek Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Craig Stammen took his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 10 extra base hits and is batting .296. Manuel Margot is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with eight extra base hits and is batting .227. Jesse Winker is 9-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.