Patrol: Series of I-90 crashes leave 1 dead, others injured

CLEVELAND (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a series of crashes have occurred on Interstate 90 in Ohio, leaving one person dead and injuring several others.

The patrol reports two men loading a damaged vehicle onto a trailer alongside I-90 around 3 a.m. Sunday were hit by a vehicle that drifted onto the berm. Authorities say one of the men struck died and the other was seriously injured.

The patrol says the driver of the vehicle that hit the men received minor injuries.

Authorities say another vehicle then rear-ended a Bratenahl police cruiser at the crash site.

The officer in the cruiser was treated at a hospital and released. The driver of the car that hit the cruiser was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

Investigations into the crashes are continuing.