Patrol: Trash truck fatally strikes woman while backing up

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a trash truck backing up in Ohio has fatally struck a woman in a crosswalk.

Troopers say the woman was struck by a Rumpke truck around 11:30 a.m. Monday near an intersection in the Dayton suburb of Brookville. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The patrol says the lights on the truck were in working order, along with the “beeping” noise that signals the truck is in reverse. Troopers said they would do a full inspection of the truck, but didn’t’ immediately release any other details.

Randy Broadright, Rumpke area safety manager, said in a release that the company is working with authorities.

He said safety is very important to Rumpke, and it “won’t rest until we determine what happened.”