Perry County Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – Assistance was available to individuals needing help in getting their driver’s license back.

Perry County held a driver’s license reinstatement clinic at their Municipal Court in New Lexington. Many Ohio BMV representatives, volunteer attorneys, and other community agencies from the area were present to assist with questions and advice. The advice given varies from person to person depending on the specific situation, but many resources are available on site. Perry County is the first rural County to hold the event, whereas these clinics have mainly been held in metropolitan areas.

“I would say 30 to 35 percent of those, and that’s probably a conservative number, has license issues. Some of them aren’t aware of the fact that they have a license issue,” said Perry County Court Judge, Dean Wilson.

“So this is an opportunity to correct those situations,” he added.

85 people preregistered, but there were close to more than 110 participants in total. Wilson also said with the County not having public transit such as uber, it’s extremely important people take advantage of the clinic and figure a way to reinstate their license to get to the places they need safely and legally.

“Do they drive illegally to go to work and get a job? Or do they simply just sit at home and not work at all? So from my perspective, the ideal situation is that the folks would have the ability to drive, they could become employed and be paying taxes like everybody else is, and diminish the recipient that they’re receiving from public assistance,” he said.

Licking County will be holding their own driver’s license reinstatement clinic in June.