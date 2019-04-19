Pet of the Week: Artemis

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s Friday once again, and we have an adorable dog to introduce you to for pet of the week.

Meet Artemis. She is a two and a half years old, Harrier mix dog. Artemis is a special dog because she has been through the cell dog training program. She trained at the Noble Correctional Facility with inmate trainers learning basic commands, obedience, and socialization skills. Artemis has graduated from the program and is ready to be placed in a permanent home.

“When they go through our cell dog program, and they come out of that program they’re ready to go. They’re ready to come to someone’s house. And if you don’t want to spend a lot of time training and house breaking and crate training, you’ve got kind of a ready to go dog,” said Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, Jody Murray.

Artemis has a kind personality where she gets along with people and other dogs very well. She is also a sporting dog meaning she loves the outdoors and being active. Artemis is up to date on all of her shots and has an adoption fee of $200.

“She’s going to make somebody a great dog. You can see that she likes being held, likes being around people. Plus again, she’s going to do well outside, if you’re an outdoors person and like to do a lot of outside things, she’s going to do great outside. So come in, and take a look at her,” Murray said.

The animal shelter would also like to remind the community of their Summer Jam event coming up on Saturday, June 1st.