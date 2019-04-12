Pet Of The Week: Cinnamon

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. –If you wanted to add a little spice in your life, the Animal Shelter Society has the perfect way to do it.

Meet Cinnamon, an adorable six-month old white and tabby point colored cat who is very playful and energetic. Animal Shelter Society Assistant Director, Russell Denny said she will make a great pet for anyone.

“Cinnamon is a six month old spayed female. She came in as an owner surrender. Beautiful cat, very playful. She likes dogs and cats so she will be good around children also. She is just a great cat 60 dollars is her adoption fee,” said Denny.

Denny also wanted to remind the community of a family friendly event they have coming up in June at the YMCA.

“We have Summer Jam coming up. The Paws and Claws Summer Jam, June 1st. We are looking for vendors, we should have a lot of good vendors this year, anyway that’s till May 4th, the deadline to register for that,” Denny added.

The event is free to the public and is family and dog friendly. If you are a vendor and want to sign up for the Paws and Claws Summer Jam, you can contact the animal shelter. You can learn more about the event on the Animal Shelter Society Facebook page.