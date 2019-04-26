Pet of the Week: Tank

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week’s pet of the week is a big guy with a name appropriate for his size.

Meet Tank. He is a six years old, Boxer Mastiff mix. Tank weighs about 64 pounds and has lots of energy. He was brought to the shelter because his previous owner was moving and could no longer care for him. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, Jody Murray said Tank is perfect for someone who loves to be outdoors and is very active.

“He is a very friendly guy. He can sit, shake with you, so he likes to learn. But again, he’s one of those dogs that would really benefit from active owners and making sure he’s going to get a lot of exercise,” he said.

Tank’s adoption fee is $130 and he is up to date on his shots. Murray wants to remind everyone that the shelter is still holding a special; for every adoption, they will also provide a bag of food.

“He is ready to go, come in and spend some time with him. He’s just one of those guys you’re going to fall in love with,” he said.

The shelter is still looking for volunteers that would be willing to foster kittens. If you are interested, visit the Animal Shelter Society or give them a call.