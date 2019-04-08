Pirates put 4-game win streak on the line against Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-7, fourth in the NL Central)
Chicago; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.46 ERA) Cubs: Jon Lester (1-0, 3.00 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the game as winners of their last four games.
The Cubs went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.
The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh hit .254 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 157 total home runs last season. The Cubs won the season series 10-9 in 2018.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.