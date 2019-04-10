Pirates to face Cubs on the road

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-7, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs finished 41-36 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 290 total doubles last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.