Pirates to visit Nationals Friday

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-5, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (6-5, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (1-0, 2.25 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 3.75 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals finished 41-40 in home games in 2018. Washington batted .254 as a team last season and hit 191 total home runs.

The Pirates went 38-43 on the road in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 157 total home runs last year. The Nationals won the season series 5-2 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.