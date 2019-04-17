Pistons Griffin misses Game 2 against Bucks due to sore knee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Detroit Pistons say Blake Griffin will be out of the lineup for the second game of the team’s first round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Griffin sat out Game 1 of the series with left knee soreness. The Pistons lost the opener by 35 points.

He took part in light drills at Wednesday morning’s shoot around while wearing a heavy brace on his leg. He had been listed as questionable and had been openly lobbying coach Dwane Casey to let him return to the court.

Casey said before tipoff Wednesday that Griffin has good days and bad, and the knee might feel good in the morning and bad at night. The coach said it was a medical decision and that he hoped at some point, Griffin would be able to go.

Although not in uniform for Game 1 against the Bucks, Griffin received a technical foul while on the bench in the third quarter for protesting teammate Andre Drummond’s ejection.

Griffin averaged 24.5 points during the regular season to lead the Pistons.

___

