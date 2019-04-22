Pitcher Gio González released by Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio González was released Monday from his minor league contract with the New York Yankees.

The 33-year-old left-hander agreed to the deal in mid-March. If added to the 40-man roster, he would have received a $3 million salary while in the major leagues and the chance to earn $9 million in performance bonuses: $300,000 for each start through 30.

González was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Under the terms of his deal, he exercised his right Saturday to ask the Yankees to put him on the big league roster or release him within 48 hours.

New York had been seeking additional pitching after ace Luis Severino got hurt. Domingo Germán was inserted into the rotation, joining Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ.

González was 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA last season for Washington and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 31. He was 3-0 in five starts for the Brewers down the stretch.

New York also agreed to a minor league contract with 29-year-old infielder Brad Miller. He hit .250 with one home and four RBIs this year for Cleveland, was designated for assignment on April 15 and elected free agency two days later.

