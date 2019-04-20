Pittsburgh takes 4-game win streak into game against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (8-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-6, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Derek Holland (1-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Pirates: Jameson Taillon (1-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Pirates are 5-2 in home games. Pittsburgh has slugged .362 this season. Josh Bell leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits.

The Giants are 3-8 on the road. San Francisco’s lineup has 15 home runs this season, Kevin Pillar leads them with four homers. The Pirates won the last meeting 4-1. Jordan Lyles recorded his second victory and Francisco Cervelli went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Madison Bumgarner registered his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with three home runs and is slugging .574. Starling Marte is 8-for-42 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Pillar leads the Giants with 13 RBIs and is batting .196. Steven Duggar is 10-for-43 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .232 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.09 ERA

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (hand), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Starling Marte: day-to-day (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Elias Diaz: 10-day IL (illness).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.