Pivetta scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Washington

Washington Nationals (5-5, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-3, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (0-0, 9.00 ERA) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (1-0, 6.52 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia hit .234 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 186 total home runs last year.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.25 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.