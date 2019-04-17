Police: 2 women fatally shot; suspect found dead in truck

LONDON, Ohio (AP) — Police say two women have been shot and killed at a home in Ohio and the suspect has been found dead in his pickup truck.

Police in London say the shootings happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city roughly 25 miles (45 kilometers) west of Columbus. Authorities say they found 40-year-old Yaisa Cordero and 25-year-old Joceline Cordero dead outside the house.

London police said in a release that witnesses described a suspect observed arguing with the women prior to firing shots and fleeing in a pickup.

Police said they later found the pickup behind a church outside the city with the body of suspect James S. Evans Jr., inside. Police said they suspect the 54-year-old London man shot himself.

Authorities say their investigation is continuing.