Police: Man whose body pulled from lake may have drowned

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man’s body has been recovered from a park lake and initial autopsy results indicate he may have drowned.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports Chillicothe Police Chief Keith Washburn says the 55-year-old man’s body was found in Yoctangee Park lake on Saturday morning. Washburn says the autopsy found no injuries to the body, but did reveal signs of possible drowning.

A formal cause and manner of death will be determined after toxicology tests are completed.

The chief says the man’s body was pulled from Yoctangee Park lake in the area of the park’s gazebo and fountain. Washburn says two people who were going to fish in the lake spotted the body and called police.

Police were not releasing the man’s identity until his family could be notified.

Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com