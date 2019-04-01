Police: Suspect enters river in police chase; body recovered

LODI, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man was trying to evade capture from officers and jumped or fell into a river where his body was recovered hours later.

Lodi (LOH’-deye) police say they responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man breaking into vehicles in the village in northeast Ohio’s Medina County. Police say the suspect led police on a half-mile foot chase to Lodi Community Park where they believe he “jumped or fell from the ledge” into the Black River.

Police say officers tried to rescue the man, but lost sight of him. Rescue teams responded and began searching the river and its banks, locating the man’s body about 500 feet downstream in the river around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s identity.