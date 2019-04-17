Port Authority Discusses Business Retention and Expansion Program

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority discussed the success of their Business Retention and Expansion Program during their meeting Wednesday morning.

The program has had a positive outcome with the Port Authority. It allowed for them to go out and meet with employers and businesses. Giving them the opportunity to hear the needs and potential plans of local employers. Also identifying gaps to what the community would be able to assist with. Last year, the program assisted in the creation of around 400 jobs.

“We’ve seen about 28 million dollars in investments, so it’s a program that we put a lot of value in to get out there and talk to our people that create jobs, our businesses. So we’re very excited about the program and where it’s going,” said Executive Director, Matt Abbott.

He said it is always important to keep a line of communication with the local businesses. He added that there are different things that affect businesses and companies that are not always driven locally, nationally, or even worldwide.

“It’s important that we have a grasp on some of those external factors that would be detrimental but also that would be positive to some of the companies,” he said.

For more information on Port Authority and their mission for the area, you can visit their website, zmcport.com.