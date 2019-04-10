Proposal to honor Ohio popular presidential vote withdrawn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A ballot measure proposing to give Ohio’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote has been withdrawn.

The proposed amendment would have forced lawmakers to assure the Electoral College’s votes were delivered to whichever candidate won the most votes nationally, rather than the most votes within Ohio.

Organizers of the proposed constitutional amendment withdrew the measure Tuesday in a letter to Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Ohioans for Making Every Vote Matter, the group behind the effort, said in a statement that there wasn’t sufficient time for gathering enough signatures to qualify for the Nov. 5, 2019, ballot.

The group added that it plans to continue working to “raise the importance of a national popular vote” for the presidential election with Ohio voters.