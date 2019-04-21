Putnam Hill Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An annual easter egg hunt took place Sunday afternoon.

Putnam Hill Park on Grandview Avenue held their hunt for kids ranging from ages 0 to 16 years old. The egg hunt is bigger and better than ever with more eggs than last year, and every egg holding a prize.

“There’s multiple different things. Age groups vary, we have stuff for the little kids, we have stuff for the bigger kids,” said Kevin Driskel.

The planner for this event, Violet Flickinger, stuffed all the eggs herself. She said she enjoys doing something great for the community. A few surprises in the eggs include money and toys.

“There are a lot of families out there, and they don’t get to do this. And it’s just an opportunity for us, my mom just gets a kick out of helping everybody else, I just think it’s pretty awesome,” added Driskel.

Kevin and his mother Violet Flickinger said it was a great turnout this year, and hope to continue the tradition on next year.