Ramsey says Jags know why he’s skipping voluntary workouts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded to Tom Coughlin’s public criticism Friday, saying the team knows why he’s skipping voluntary workouts.

Ramsey did not elaborate on the reason for his absence in his Twitter post , but said he will be “ready when it’s time.”

His agent, David Mulugheta, also released a statement Friday.

“To be clear, Jalen Ramsey is exactly where Jalen should be during his offseason,” Mulugheta tweeted. “He’s spending time with his young daughter & family while training in his hometown of Nashville. In addition the Jags are fully aware of why he is not taking part in the voluntary offseason program.”

Coughlin took a not-so-subtle shot at Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith during the team’s state of the franchise presentation Thursday.

