Ravens agree to terms with free agent WR Seth Roberts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have reached agreement on a one-year contract with wide receiver Seth Roberts, who played the past four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Roberts has played in 62 NFL games, including 25 starts. He has 158 catches for 1,826 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The team announced the deal, which is pending a physical, on Friday. Roberts was released by the Raiders on Thursday.

Roberts played in 15 games last season with Oakland, notching career highs with 45 receptions and 494 yards. He also scored two touchdowns.

The 28-year-old adds depth at the position for the Ravens, who released Michael Crabtree and lost John Brown to free agency.

