Recovery is Beautiful Walk Kicks Off May 4th

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Recognizing the beauty in recovery.

The 5th annual Recovery is Beautiful walk kicks off on Saturday, May 4th at Zane’s Landing Park. The walk celebrates recovery from mental illness and addiction, and is put on by NAMI, an organization helping people understand and cope with mental illnesses. Mayor Jeff Tilton will present a proclamation recognizing mental health importance then participants are free to walk as much as they desire. The walk then leads into a whole day’s worth of festivities with the Genesis “Day of Recovery,” live music from Ol’Dirty Strangers, recovery speakers, and informational resources.

“We’re encouraging everyone just to come out and just show your support for our loved ones and our community members who are battling this disease,” said President of NAMI, Paul Quinn.

The entire event coincides with Mental Health Awareness month. Quinn also said it is important to spread awareness on mental health and recovery to showcase that recovery is possible and success stories are there.

“It’s important that we enjoy other successes so that we realize that success is also possible for you or for any of us,” he mentioned.

The entire event is free, registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk will be held rain or shine.