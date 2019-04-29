Renovations Finished On Local Boy Scouts Facility

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts of America just finished a much needed beautiful new facility.

The Scouting Resource Center serves scouts, leaders and parents from nine different local counties. Executive Director, Ed Mulholland said the increase building size allows for more productivity and functions to occur.

“We are really excited to have what is essentially a new building. We’ve gutted and renovated the interior. We added the program utility building on the end there and we’ve extended the conference and training space so we have room for more meetings and more training, and larger groups, that kind of thing,” said Mulholland.

Mulholland said that the old building was 50 years old and they really needed a more modern building. They didn’t just modify this building though. They also made lots of improvements at the summer camp as well. The Chairman of the Capital Campaign, Tom Sieber said both renovations were necessities.

“We added the Straker S.T.E.M Center. We doubled the size of our dining room and added Silver Beaver Lodge, which is some year round cabins, in addition to renovating the staff cabin that’s up there. So it was much needed renovations and expansions up at camp, in addition to this facility,” added Sieber.

Both Mulholland and Sieber said they’re grateful for the community help, and they are excited to continue the Scouting tradition.