RJ Barrett to enter NBA draft after 1 season at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett is leaving Duke after one season to enter the NBA draft.

Barrett announced his decision Wednesday in a video posted on social media . He says playing at Duke is a dream and adds that “it’s also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there.”

School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Barrett plans to hire an agent but has not yet chosen one.

The AP All-American averaged an Atlantic Coast Conference-best 22.6 points along with 7.6 rebounds while forming half of perhaps the nation’s most potent one-two punch along with classmate and roommate Zion Williamson.

Barrett is widely projected as a lottery pick.

