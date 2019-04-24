Road Closures next week in Perry County

PERRY CO., Ohio--The Ohio Department of Transportation announced several upcoming road closures in Perry County.

Beginning Monday, April 29, SR 757 will be closed to traffic sount of Glenford, near High Point Road, while ODOT crews work on drainage and road repairs.

The estimated completion date is Friday, May 3, weather permitting.

The detour is SR 204 EB to US 22 WB to SR 13 NB and reverse.

ODOT also announced on Monday, April 29, SR 668 will be restricted to one lane just north of SR 37 at Pen Road while ODOT crews repair a culvert.

The estimated completion date is Friday May 3, weather permitting.