Roark expected to start for the Reds against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (11-11, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.

The Reds are 6-5 in home games. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .271 is last in the majors. Tucker Barnhart leads the club with an OBP of .362.

The Braves are 4-5 on the road. Atlanta ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Nick Markakis leads the team with an average of .329. The Reds won the last meeting 7-6. Robert Stephenson earned his second victory and Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Kevin Gausman took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 16 hits and has nine RBIs. Jesse Winker is 7-for-32 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with six home runs and is batting .304. Josh Donaldson is 13-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 4-6, .271 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (chest wall contusion), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.