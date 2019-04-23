Rotary Club Members Take Trip Of A Lifetime

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Members of the New Generation Service Exchange went on, what they called, a trip of a lifetime to Taiwan.

The N.G.S.E is an International program of Rotary Clubs around the world. Today, three of the five people who went to Taiwan came to speak to the Zanesville Rotary Club. They talked about what they did while they were over there, and some of their experiences.

a member of the N.G.S.E, Claire Guion said, “we had a lot of cultural opportunities. We got to eat a whole bunch of food. We got to meet a lot of Dignitaries in the community, a lot of Rotarians and they just opened their homes, their business and basically their entire lives to us.”

Zanesville High School social studies teacher, Christopher Miller said it felt like they were taking the local community and sharing it around the world. He even learned to make dumplings on the trip and made them with students at Zanesville High School. Meanwhile, Marietta Rotary Club President, Laura Miller said it was an awesome opportunity to get to go to a club’s meeting on the other side of the world.

“Giving me a global perspective, it is an international club and it’s all over the world. To see a club come to a club meeting just like in America, but see the way they’re impacting the globe from half way around the world, makes our world a smaller place,” said Laura Miller.

The N.G.S.E members at the event today wanted to say thank you to all of the Rotary Clubs that sponsored their trip. They also thanked the Taiwanese people for their incredible hospitality and generosity.