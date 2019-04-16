Rotary Club Welcomes Guest Speaker Dr. Barbara Hansen

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Rotary Club welcomed guest speaker Doctor Barbara Hansen to their meeting this afternoon.

Hansen is the Interim Executive Director of the Museum Association of East Muskingum, an organization that operates two museums including the National Road and Zane Grey Museum, and the John and Annie Glenn Museum. Hansen was there to discuss the two museums upcoming events.

“It’s my pleasure today to kind of bring an update to both of the museums and the activities that are going on, some things that are planned for the summer,” said Hansen.

The Museum Association of East Muskingum also received some very exciting news. The John and Annie Glenn Museum received national recognition which Hansen said is a great accomplishment and should bring more people to the museum.

“The John and Annie Glenn Museum. We are so excited about the fact that we have been named and listed on the National Register of Historic Places which is a huge honor. We are celebrating that on the 19th of May,” added Hansen.

The celebration will be a short ceremony at 2:00 PM, Hansen is excited to announce that John and Annie’s daughter Carolyn Glenn will be in attendance.