Safety Against Drug Trailer Coming To Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – Are you a concerned parent, grandparent, or any other family member worrying your teenager might be hiding things in their room?

The Code 3 trailer is essentially a model bedroom on wheels that is designed to look like a teenagers bedroom. Muskingum County Sheriff, Matt Lutz said it is a good opportunity for guardians, teachers, and administrators to learn what to look for.

“It’s basically when they’re doing walk throughs, through their kid’s rooms what to look for. Not only hiding places, but stuff that is out in plain view because there are so many things now that can be used with drug activity that it’s just something for parents to be able to see and it really opens up their eyes on what the drug world is about,” Lutz said.

Lutz said it is definitely worth coming out to if you’re around teenagers often. Sheriff Lutz said it is extremely important for parents to sit down and talk to their kids, monitor who they’re hanging out with and set a good example for them.

“The overall goal is just to bring attention to this manner. It’s to bring some form of training for parents and school officials and anybody else that deals with kids on a regular basis. Just bringing this type of activity out and opening up and giving parents and giving adults information that they can use,” Added Lutz.

Lutz said the trailer will be at the Walmart South on Sunday from 10:00 AM till 3:00 PM. You have to be 21 years or older to get into the trailer.