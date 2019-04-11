Scholarships, Job Oppertunities at M.C.C.F

ZANESVILLE, Ohio. – The Muskingum Community Foundation has a few opportunities available that could be beneficial for members of the community.

They are looking to give a scholarship to a student or a graduate of Mid East Career and Technology Center that is looking to continue their trade at Zane State College. All majors are welcome to apply for the scholarship and candidates have to at least have a 2.5 G.P.A.

“This scholarship is specifically for students who are either currently attending and getting ready to graduate Mid-East or who have graduated in the past and are planning to attend Zane State College,” said McCarty.

Another opportunity that the Community Foundation is offering is a full-time job position for someone with an associates or bachelor’s degree. The job is an Americorps Ohio College guide.

“An Americorps Ohio College Guide, which they actually work with the students in the high schools during the day and then they would have office hours here at the foundation after school. They would be meeting with students one on one and talking with them about life after high school, what that looks like, what they could be doing, helping with scholarships, and with college applications,” added McCarty.

If you are interested in applying for the scholarship or the job, there is an online application on w-w-w dot m-c-c-f dot org or you can call 740 – 453 – 5192.