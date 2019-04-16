SE Ohio American Red Cross: Sound the Alarm. Save A Life

NORWICH, Ohio. – The American Red Cross is having their annual Sound the Alarm event with the Zanesville Fire Department Station 2.

The Sound the Alarm event is when the Red Cross and the local fire department installs free smoke alarms, educates families about fire prevention, and map out fire escape routes. American Red Cross of South East Ohio, Executive Director, Matthew Riddle said they plan to install 100 plus smoke alarms in houses that need them.

“I hope it shows commitment, a commitment from the Red Cross to the community, that we will be there for them. In the event of a disaster we’re there, but my goal as the director is preparedness and education so that we don’t get to that point. I know we can’t fix everything at once, but if we can at least start somewhere. Hopefully, Muskingum County can feel us here trying to make the community safer,” said Riddle.

While the Red Cross strives to make the community safer, they are also looking for the community to help them. They need volunteers, not just to help for the Sound the Alarm event, but also official Red Cross volunteers. Red Cross Board Member and Volunteer, Lin Avendaño said it’s a great feeling to help someone who is in need.

“The important thing, is that you’re really contributing to your community and your nation at large, because out of this office, we serve southeast Ohio,” added Avendaño.

The Sound the Alarm event will take place On April 27th, from 9:30 AM till 3:00 PM. If you are interested in volunteering for this event, or for the American Red Cross, email Matthew Riddle at matthew.riddle@redcross.org